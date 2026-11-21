The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Saturday's college football schedule features Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech at 12 p.m. ET, Texas Tech vs. Baylor at 3:30 p.m. ET and Georgia vs. South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET. On Polymarket, Wake Forest trades at $0.92 per share to win, Georgia trades at $0.86 per share, and Texas Tech trades at $0.66 per share. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Saturday's Expert Predictions

Texas Tech vs. Baylor: Texas Tech to win by more than 4.5 points

Mike Tierney's analysis likes Texas Tech to keep winning on the road. "We can safely assume that Texas Tech will not score north of 50 for the third consecutive game. Baylor, after all, holds down the No. 2 rank in Big 12 scoring defense. However, much of its success is rooted in stopping the run, and the Red Raiders have traveled easily by air since Thomas Castellanos stepped in at QB. In fact, the dual threat has shouldered the bulk of the team's carries. Tech stands 4-1 on the road and is surely ticked off at dropping in the CFP rankings despite a 25 point putdown of Oklahoma State," Tierney said.

Texas Tech is 9-1, and it is coming off a 52-27 win at Oklahoma State after a 53-48 win against West Virginia. The Red Raiders have scored 216 points across their last five games, an average of 43.2, and J'Koby Williams has rushed for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns while Kenny Johnson has 43 catches for 707 yards and five touchdowns. Baylor is 6-4 and 4-1 at home, and it is coming off a 28-7 loss at BYU after a 42-31 win against Iowa State. DJ Lagway has completed 166 of 307 passes for 2,059 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions for the Bears, and Gavin Freeman has 75 catches for 889 yards. The risk is that Texas Tech has allowed 163 points across its last five games, an average of 32.6. On Polymarket, Texas Tech trades at $0.66 per share to win and Baylor trades at $0.34 per share. Texas Tech winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Georgia vs. South Carolina: Georgia to win by more than 14.5 points

Tom Fornelli's analysis sees Georgia as the best team in the country. "We may not have a truly elite team in the country this season, but the longer the season goes on, the more convinced I become Georgia is the best one out there. The Gamecocks should have LaNorris Sellers back, but could be without their two leading receivers," Fornelli said.

Georgia is 9-1 and 3-0 on the road, and it is coming off a 20-17 win at Alabama after a 27-24 loss against Auburn. The Bulldogs have scored 161 points across their last five games, an average of 32.2, and they have allowed 80, an average of 16.0. Gunner Stockton has completed 157 of 220 passes for 2,109 yards and 21 touchdowns with four interceptions, and Talyn Taylor has 28 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns. South Carolina is 6-4 and 4-2 at home, and it is coming off a 34-6 loss at Arkansas after a 17-9 win against Texas A&M. Sellers has completed 172 of 274 passes for 2,100 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions, and he has rushed for 637 yards and seven touchdowns. The risk is the margin: three of Georgia's last five wins came by more than 14.5 points, but the Alabama game was a three point win. On Polymarket, Georgia trades at $0.86 per share to win and South Carolina trades at $0.14 per share. Georgia winning by more than 14.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.48 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech: Wake Forest to win by more than 20.5 points

Eric Cohen's analysis is all in on Wake Forest. "Wake Forest is red hot, and the Demon Deacons have outscored their last four opponents by a combined score of 145-0 in the first half. Couple that with the fact that Wake Forest needs as many style points as they can get to make the CFP more comfortably, and I'm all in on Jake Dickert's team this week. I like Wake Forest up 24-0 at halftime and 41-14 for the game," Cohen said.

Wake Forest is 9-1 and 5-0 on the road, and each of its last five games was a win by more than 20.5 points, by 24, 34, 44, 77 and 42, including 49-7 at SMU. The Demon Deacons have scored 256 points across their last five games, an average of 51.2, and they have allowed 35, an average of 7.0. Gio Lopez has completed 167 of 253 passes for 2,377 yards and 19 touchdowns with one interception, and Carlos Hernandez has 67 catches for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns. Georgia Tech is 3-7 and 2-4 at home, and it is coming off a 20-6 win at Clemson after a 44-17 loss against Louisville and a 34-11 loss at Pittsburgh. The Yellow Jackets have scored 99 points across their last five games, an average of 19.8, and they have allowed 167, an average of 33.4. The risk is that Georgia Tech just won at Clemson. On Polymarket, Wake Forest trades at $0.92 per share to win and Georgia Tech trades at $0.08 per share. Wake Forest winning by more than 20.5 points trades at $0.55 per share Yes and $0.46 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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