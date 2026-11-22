The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Sunday's NFL schedule features Vikings vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City at 8:20 p.m. ET. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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Sunday's Expert Predictions

Vikings vs. 49ers: Vikings to win by more than 3.5 points

Larry Hartstein's analysis favors San Francisco's offense. "In this must see matchup, I favor the elite offense over the elite defense. The Vikings love to blitz out of their two high safety formation. Against those blitzes, Brock Purdy averages 12 yards per pass attempt and owns a 134.8 passer rating. Mike Evans is practicing on a limited basis. His return would boost an electric offense that already got a jolt from the return of Deebo Samuel last week," Hartstein said.

San Francisco is 8-1, and it is coming off a 46-40 win at Dallas after a 38-17 win against Las Vegas. Purdy has completed 185 of 264 passes for 2,369 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions, Christian McCaffrey has rushed for 519 yards and 10 touchdowns, and George Kittle has 44 catches for 557 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and running back Isaac Guerendo are out, and Evans and linebacker Dre Greenlaw are questionable. Minnesota is 7-2, and it is coming off a 30-10 win at Green Bay after a 23-6 loss against Buffalo. Carson Wentz has completed 31 of 64 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, and Justin Jefferson has 40 catches for 467 yards and four touchdowns. Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Jordan Addison are out. The risk is that Minnesota has allowed 75 points across its last five games, an average of 15.0. On Polymarket, San Francisco trades at $0.64 per share to win and Minnesota trades at $0.36 per share. San Francisco winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.48 per share Yes and $0.52 per share No. Trade Sunday Night Football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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