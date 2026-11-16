The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season will conclude with Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers (0-8) and Baltimore Ravens. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Ravens are facing a four-game losing skid while the Chargers are winless through their first eight games. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Chargers vs. Ravens prediction

Ravens running back Derrick Henry's production has decreased since both starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley suffered injuries. Henry averaged 95.2 yards per game and 4.2 yards per attempt during his first five games, but has since dropped to 53.25 yards per game and 3.4 yards per carry in his last five games.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has thrown an interception in every game during the 2026 season. Herbert is dealing with a finger injury on his non-throwing hand and is playing behind an offensive line that ranks last in expected points added among all NFL teams.

The Ravens are currently trading up to $0.51 per share to win by five or more points at home, while the Chargers are trading at $0.50 per share to lose by four points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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