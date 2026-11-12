The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. An NFC East Division rivalry game will be featured as the Week 10 matchup for Thursday Night Football tonight. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Washington Commanders (2-5-1) will face the New York Giants (5-2-1) at MetLife Stadium with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Giants are currently first in the NFC East, having gone 2-1 since their Week 5 tie with the Commanders, while Washington has gone 1-2 in that span. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

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Commanders vs. Giants prediction

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has never lost to the Giants. Daniels is 3-0-1 in four starts against New York, having recorded a season-best 103 yards and two touchdowns on nine rushing attempts, while also throwing for 199 yards on 17 of 25 passing, in a Week 5 tie.

Daniels will likely be running again Thursday night, entering as the Commanders' leading rusher with 252 yards with wet, cold and windy conditions forecast for East Rutherford at game time. Giants running back Cam Skattebo is also expected to carry the load after being cleared to return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 9.

Skattebo recorded a season-high 124 yards and one touchdown on 17 rushing attempts in Week 8 and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry in seven games. The Giants are also expected to start quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who sustained a hip pointer during Sunday's win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants are currently trading up to $0.55 per share to win outright at home, while the Commanders are trading at $0.46 per share, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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