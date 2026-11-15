The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season is jam-packed with must-see matchups, including Vikings vs. Packers, 49ers vs. Cowboys and Steelers vs. Bengals. Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) is officially inactive. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The AFC North Division rivals had previously faced each other in Week 3, with the Steelers defeating the Bengals, 30-27. Both teams lost the following week before embarking on four-game winning streaks heading into Sunday night's showdown. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Steelers vs. Bengals prediction

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is having a career season and currently leads all NFL players with a 31% chance to win the 2026 NFL MVP at Polymarket. Burrow enters Week 10 with 2,386 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions on 219 of 296 passing in eight starts.

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has led Pittsburgh to a 6-2 record in what will be his final NFL season. Rodgers enters Sunday's game with 1,871 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions on 175 of 288 passing in eight starts.

The Bengals are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by four or more points, while the Steelers are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

49ers vs. Cowboys prediction

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy is currently third among NFL MVP markets with a 15% chance at Polymarket. Purdy has thrown for 1,980 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions on 163 of 236 passing.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has also been among the league's best passers despite the team's struggles. Prescctt enters Week 10 with 2,381 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions on 218 of 336 passing.

The 49ers are currently trading up to $0.48 per share to win outright by five or more points at home, while the Cowboys are trading at $0.53 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Vikings vs. Packers prediction

The Vikings re-acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins in a trade right before the league deadline on Tuesday, just hours after struggles at the position during a Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills. Cousins spent six years in Minnesota from 2018 to 2023 and ranks second in franchise history with 171 passing touchdowns and third with 23,265 passing yards.

The Packers will look to split their biannual series with the NFC North rival Vikings after losing on the road in Week 1. Christian Watson has emerged as one of the league's top receivers with 49 receptions for 879 yards and seven touchdowns, while quarterback Jordan Love leads the NFL with 2,618 passing yards.

The Packers are currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by three or more points at home, while the Vikings are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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