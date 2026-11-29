The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Sunday's NFL games. The Baltimore Ravens open the day at the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET, the Washington Commanders play at the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET, and the Las Vegas Raiders close it at the Cleveland Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) and Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (wrist/hamstring) are both inactive. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Baltimore trades at $0.275 per share to win and Houston trades at $0.73 per share, Washington trades at $0.76 per share and Arizona trades at $0.245 per share, and Las Vegas trades at $0.31 per share and Cleveland trades at $0.695 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ravens vs. Texans predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies can start with the ground game. Baltimore's Derrick Henry has rushed for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Houston's Woody Marks has rushed for 391 yards. The Ravens are 4-7 and 3-3 on the road, and they have lost five straight games, while the Texans are 4-6 and 1-4 at home and won their last game, 26-3 against Indianapolis. On Polymarket, Houston winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.505 per share No, and more than 47.5 combined points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.505 per share No. Trade on Ravens vs. Texans here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Commanders vs. Cardinals predictions

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels has added 335 rushing yards to his passing, and Arizona's Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 406 yards. Washington is 4-5-1 and 1-3 on the road with two straight wins, while Arizona is 3-8 and 0-4 at home with three straight losses. On Polymarket, Washington winning by more than 6.5 points trades at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No, and more than 41.5 combined points trades at $0.505 per share Yes and $0.505 per share No. Trade on Commanders vs. Cardinals here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Raiders vs. Browns predictions

The Sunday night game features two lead backs, with Las Vegas' Ashton Jeanty at 459 rushing yards and Cleveland's Quinshon Judkins at 423 yards and four touchdowns. The Raiders are 4-7 and 1-4 at home with 3-3 on the road, while the Browns are 6-4 and have won all four home games. Polymarket has Cleveland winning by more than 5.5 points at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.485 per share No, with more than 38.5 combined points at $0.515 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

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Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.