The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Illinois vs. No. 4 UCLA will be featured on the Friday night college football slate for Week 11. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

UCLA remains undefeated through nine games following its victory against Minnesota last Saturday, while Illinois is riding a four-game winning streak. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Several NBA games are also scheduled for Friday night including the NBA champion New York Knicks (6-5) vs. the Indiana Pacers (4-8) at 7 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Illinois vs. UCLA prediction

UCLA enters Friday's game with an unblemished record following its win against Minnesota last Saturday. Running back Wayne Knight leads the Big Ten with 789 yards and 13 touchdowns on 128 rushing attempts, averaging 87.67 yards per game in nine appearances.

Illinois wide receiver Collin Dixon trails only Ohio State standout Jeremiah Smith in the major receiving categories among Big Ten players. Dixon enters Friday's game with 68 receptions for 910 yards and 12 touchdowns, which includes eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win against Nebraska.

UCLA is currently trading up to $0.49 per share to win by 11 or more points, while Illinois is trading at $0.52 per share to lose by 10 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Knicks vs. Pacers prediction

The Knicks bounced back from an 0-3 start to the 2026-27 NBA season by going 6-2 in their last eight games. Jalen Brunson leads New York with 26.0 points and 5.2 assists per game, while Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging a double-double with 20.9 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

The Pacers have been trending in the opposite direction, starting the season with a 2-1 record before going 2-7 in their last nine games. Indiana stopped a two-game losing skid with a 114-101 win against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, with Pascal Siakam recording a game-high 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Knicks are currently trading up to $0.50 per share to win by nine or more points on the road, while the Pacers are trading at $0.51 per share to lose by eight or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible risk management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.