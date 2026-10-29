The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday Night Football features the Carolina Panthers against the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Green Bay to win by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.50 per share on Polymarket. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Thursday Polymarket predictions

Panthers vs. Packers prediction: Packers to win by more than 3.5 points

Sia Nejad's analysis likes Green Bay to cover. "I think the Packers are in a good break out spot against a very vulnerable Panthers defense, especially after adding Josh Jacobs to the mix. The Packers have been recently victimized by some self-inflicted wounds and some questionable officiating, and they get a Panthers squad that just got exposed by the Bucs. Look for the Packers to roll offensively and to do enough on defense to cover the spread," Nejad said.

Green Bay is 4-3 and 2-1 at home, and it lost 20-17 at Detroit on Oct. 25 after wins of 23-13 against Dallas and 31-7 against Chicago. Quarterback Jordan Love has completed 162 of 270 passes for 1,958 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions, and wide receiver Christian Watson has 34 catches for 595 yards and six touchdowns. Micah Parsons is out with a knee injury. Carolina is 3-3 and lost 43-13 to Tampa Bay on Oct. 25, and Jaelan Phillips and Damien Lewis are out. On Polymarket, Green Bay trades at $0.64 per share to win and Carolina trades at $0.36 per share. Green Bay winning by more than 3.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade tonight's game here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Panthers vs. Packers prediction: Josh Jacobs to score 1 or more touchdowns

Matt Severance's analysis points to a big night for Jacobs. "The Panthers are truly wretched against the run, last in yards and rush TDs (11), and Green Bay's Josh Jacobs did score in his season debut on Sunday, although it was via reception. I don't much care how he gets into the end zone Thursday. The model gives Jacobs a 92% chance of scoring between rushing and receiving," Severance said.

Jacobs made his season debut at Detroit on Oct. 25, when he had 11 carries for 36 yards and five catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. Carolina's Chuba Hubbard leads the Panthers with 459 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and Tetairoa McMillan has 36 catches for 511 yards. On Polymarket, Josh Jacobs scoring 1 or more touchdowns trades at $0.56 per share Yes and $0.45 per share No, and the market counts rushing, receiving, return and fumble recovery touchdowns but not passing touchdowns. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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