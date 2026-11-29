The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available for Sunday's NFL games. The Las Vegas Raiders will face Cleveland Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Trade on sports here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Las Vegas trades at $0.31 per share, while Cleveland trades at $0.695 per share. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Raiders vs. Browns predictions

The Sunday night game features two lead backs, with Las Vegas' Ashton Jeanty at 459 rushing yards and Cleveland's Quinshon Judkins at 423 yards and four touchdowns.

The Raiders are 4-7 and 1-4 at home with 3-3 on the road, while the Browns are 6-4 and have won all four home games.

Polymarket has Cleveland winning by more than 5.5 points at $0.52 per share Yes and $0.485 per share No, with more than 38.5 combined points at $0.515 per share Yes and $0.49 per share No. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.