The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 11 of the 2026 college football season will feature 18 games involving ranked teams on Saturday, including No. 6 Texas (7-2) vs. No. 21 LSU (6-3) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Saturday's game will mark the first time Texas has faced LSU since joining the SEC in 2024. The Longhorns are coming off a 34-20 win against Missouri, which extended their winning streak to three games, while the Tigers look to bounce back from a 31-13 loss to Alabama in Week 10. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas vs. LSU prediction

Texas quarterback Arch Manning connected with three different receivers during last Saturday's 34-20 win against Missouri. Derrek Cooper scored on a 24-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Jermaine Bishop Jr. found the end zone in the third quarter on a 25-yard pass, and Raleek Brown scored in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard pass.

LSU was defeated at home by rival Alabama, 31-13, in Week 10. Quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 380 yards and one interception on 35 of 47 passing, while also recording 16 yards on 15 rushing attempts.

LSU is trading at $0.52 per share to win by five or more points at home, while Texas is trading at $0.49 per share to lose by four or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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