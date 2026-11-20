The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Friday college football schedule for Week 12 will feature several notable matchups, including No. 16 Oregon vs. Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET, Clemson vs. Duke at 7:30 p.m. ET and New Mexico vs. Wyoming at 9 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Oregon has won three consecutive games, which includes back-to-back wins against ranked opponents followed by last Saturday's win against Michigan. Meanwhile, Michigan State has gone 1-7 in its last eight games. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Oregon vs. Michigan State prediction

Oregon recorded 467 yards of total offense during its 31-7 win against Michigan last Saturday. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 20 of 28 passing, while running back Dierre Hill Jr. recorded 98 yards on 21 rushing attempts.

Michigan State running back Brandon Tullis recorded a team-best 82 yards on 21 rushing attempts during a 21-14 loss to Washington in Week 11. Tullis is coming off back-to-back games with more 80 rushing yards, having recorded a season-best 86 yards on 25 carries in Week 10.

Oregon is currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by 18 points or more points on the road, while Michigan State is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 17 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Clemson vs. Duke prediction

Duke running back Nate Sheppard is currently leading the ACC with 1,320 yards and 19 touchdowns on 207 carries. Sheppard has recorded more than 100 rushing yards in six games, more than 90 yards in eight games and more than 200 yards twice in 10 total appearances.

Clemson struggled to establish the run during its 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech in Week 11. The Tigers totaled 86 yards on 34 attempts, averaging 2.5 yards per attempt, with Jarvis Green recording a team-best 39 yards on 13 carries.

Duke is currently trading at $0.50 per share to win by 13 points or more points at home, while Clemson is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 12 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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