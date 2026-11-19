The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Thursday Night Football will feature an AFC South matchup between the Indianapolis Colts (3-7) and Houston Texans (3-6) at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Texans are favored at $0.85 per share at Polymarket, imputing a 85% win probability. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Colts are coming off their first win in six games, while the Texans were defeated for the second time in three games in Week 10. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Colts vs. Texans prediction

The Colts were among the biggest sellers ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline, shipping All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, former All-Pro defense tackle DeForest Buckner, leading wide receiver Josh Downs and veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen to contenders in exchange for a slew of draft picks. Jonathan Taylor remains in the fold despite speculation that he'd also be included in a trade, entering Week 11 with 739 yards and eight touchdowns on 177 carries.

The Texans have one of the NFL's best passing attacks, ranked fourth in passing yards per game with 261.9. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is on pace to have the best statistical season of his career with 2,462 yards, 19 touchdowns and three interceptions on 201 of 320 passing, while Nico Collins leads Houston with 37 receptions for 478 yards and five touchdowns in seven apperances.

The Texans are currently trading at $0.46 per share to win by 14 or more points at home, while the Colts are trading at $0.55 per share to lose by 13 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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