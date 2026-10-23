The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus, perfect for World Series Game 1 on Friday between the Rays and Brewers. Tampa Bay trades at $0.38 per share to win Game 1 at Milwaukee, with the Brewers at $0.63 per share. More than 6.5 runs scored in Rays vs. Brewers is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work so you're ready to trade.

Friday Polymarket predictions

Rays vs. Brewers predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that Tampa Bay reached the World Series with a bigger bat than its record suggests. The Rays are 98-64 and won four of their last five games against Cleveland, including 7-3 and 3-1 wins in the last two. Junior Caminero hit 42 home runs and drove in 101 runs, Chandler Simpson hit .306, and Drew Rasmussen had a 2.67 ERA.

Nick Martinez, who is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in the postseason, starts for Tampa Bay against Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski. Two of Tampa Bay's last five games finished with more than 6.5 combined runs, at 10 and 10, while Milwaukee has scored at least six runs in three of its last four games. Milwaukee is 103-59 and is the home side in Game 1.

On Polymarket, Milwaukee trades at $0.63 per share to win and Tampa Bay trades at $0.38 per share. Milwaukee winning by more than 1.5 runs trades at $0.40 per share, and the game's combined runs are trading at $0.51 per share for more than 6.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 6.5. Trade on Rays vs. Brewers here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.