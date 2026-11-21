The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Week 11 of the 2026 college football season features numerous games involving ranked teams on Saturday, including No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 21 South Carolina at 7:30 p.m. ET, SMU vs. No. 6 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET, and LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. ET. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Georgia controls its destiny as the nation's top ranked team while South Carolina was included in the College Football Playoff rankings based on quality wins. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Georgia vs. South Carolina prediction

South Carolina will enter Saturday's game as a double-digit home underdog, but caught a break after starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers was cleared to play after missing last week's loss at Arkansas due to an ankle injury. Sellers has thrown for 2,100 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 172 of 274 passing and leads the Gamecocks with 637 yards and seven touchdowns on 104 rushing attempts.

Georgia's 27-24 upset loss to Auburn has been the one blemish on an otherwise dominant season. The Bulldogs have a +23.4 scoring margin during the 2026 season, which ranks first in the SEC and third in the FBS, and have outscored opponents 117-36 during their current three-game winning streak.

Georgia is currently trading at $0.50 per share to win by 16 or more points on the road, while South Carolina is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 15 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

SMU vs. Notre Dame prediction

SMU is coming off a 49-7 loss at home to Wake Forest, but is a much tougher opponent than the loss shows. Quarterback Kevin Jennings has thrown for 2,973 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 231 of 318 passing, as well as 127 yards and two touchdowns on 68 rushing attempts.

Notre Dame has gone 19-1 since its Week 2 loss to Texas A&M during the 2025 season. The Fighting Irish lead the FBS with a +25.7 scoring margin, having outscored opponents 107-44 since its one loss to BYU on October 17.

Notre Dame is currently trading at $0.52 per share to win by 21 or more points at home, while SMU is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by 20 or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

LSU vs. Tennessee prediction

Tennessee's spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings was arguably the most controversial decision given the Vols moved back one spot after winning by double digits on the road and ranked six spots behind Alabama despite having the same record and winning their October head-to-head matchup. Tennessee enters Saturday's game as a home underdog despite a 5-1 record at Neyland Stadium and the SEC's best rushing attack with 214.0 yards per game and scoring defense with 14.3 points allowed per game.

LSU blew a 21-10 third quarter lead, allowing 12 consecutive points in a 22-21 loss to Texas last Saturday. Quarterback Sam Leavitt threw for 244 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on 27 of 37 passing, while running back Dilin Jones had 125 yards and one touchdown on 19 rushing attempts.

LSU is currently trading at $0.51 per share to win outright on the road, while Tennessee is trading at $0.52 per share, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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