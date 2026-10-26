The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, available before Monday Night Football, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas trades at $0.66 per share on Polymarket to win on the road, while Philadelphia trades at $0.35 per share. Trade on the NFL here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

On Polymarket, Dallas trades at $0.66 per share to win over Phildadelphia. Dallas winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.49 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 43.5. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

Anyone interested in prediction market strategies should know that the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-4 and has lost four straight since a 24-20 win at Tennessee, with defeats of 27-7 at Chicago, 24-20 to the Rams, 19-17 to Jacksonville and 25-14 to Carolina last Sunday. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve with a calf injury, and Tanner McKee threw for 215 yards and one touchdown on 26 of 45 passing against Carolina. The Eagles have scored 14 or fewer points in two of their last five games and 20 or fewer in four of them.

Running back Saquon Barkley has 182 rushing yards on 36 carries and is questionable with a hamstring injury, and wide receiver DeVonta Smith leads Philadelphia with 310 receiving yards and two touchdowns. A.J. Epenesa, Jalyx Hunt and Michael Carter II are also questionable. None of the Eagles' last five games finished with more than 44.5 combined points, and only two finished with more than 43.5, at 44 and 44.

Dallas is 2-4 and is coming off a 23-13 loss at Green Bay, with quarterback Dak Prescott at 1,639 passing yards and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at 577 receiving yards. On Polymarket, Dallas trades at $0.66 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.35 per share. Dallas winning by more than 4.5 points trades at $0.49 per share, and the game's combined points are trading at $0.52 per share for more than 43.5 and $0.50 per share for fewer than 43.5. Trade on Cowboys vs. Eagles here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

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