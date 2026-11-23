The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. The Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) and Washington Commanders (3-5-1) will meet in the Monday Night Football matchup to conclude Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is trading at $0.72 per share, with Washington at $0.28. More than 53.5 points is trading at $0.53 per share. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Bengals are coming off a dominant 38-18 win against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, which extended their winning streak to five consecutive games. Meanwhile, the Commanders are also coming off a primetime win against a division foe, having defeated the New York Giants, 24-21, on Thursday Night Football. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Bengals vs. Commanders prediction

The Bengals currently rank first among NFL teams in passing offense with 298.9 yards per game. Joe Burrow is the current favorite to win the NFL MVP award at $0.47 per share, leading the NFL with 27 touchdowns and averaging a league-best 310.6 yards per game. Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are also among the NFL's league leaders at their position with Chase recording 64 receptions for 878 yards and seven touchdowns and Higgins entering with 53 receptions for 824 yards and six touchdowns.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 23 passing, while also recording 39 yards and one touchdown on 12 rushing attempts, in his one career start against the Bengals during his 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year season. Daniels led the Commanders to a late fourth quarter comeback win against the Giants in Week 10, completing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 0:57 remaining.

The Bengals are currently trading at $0.49 per share to win by seven or more points, while the Commanders are trading at $0.52 per share to lose by six points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Responsible risk management

Minimum age is 18+. Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government. Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.