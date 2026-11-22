The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. A Sunday Night Football game in Mexico City between the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) and San Francisco 49ers (8-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET will cap off the NFL Week 11 Sunday slate. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The Sunday Night Football matchup will be between two of the NFC's best teams as both are coming off big wins in Week 10. Other notable Sunday games include the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) and the New York Giants (5-3-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jaguars vs. Giants prediction

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a career season meeting the expectations of a generational draft prospect. Lawrence, who was selected No. 1 overall in 2021, is on pace to set new career totals with 2,284 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions on 171 of 259 passing, which has coincided with Jacksonville's 7-2 start to the season.

Cam Skattebo has had strong performances in his last two games. Skattebo recorded a season-high 124 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries in Week 9 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, which he followed up with 122 all-purpose yards (78 rushing, 44 receiving) and two touchdowns in a Thursday Night Football loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Jaguars are currently trading up to $0.54 per share to win outright by six or more points at home, while the Giants are trading at $0.46 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Vikings vs. 49ers prediction

Justin Jefferson set season highs for receptions (9) and targets (13) during Kirk Cousins' first game back with the Vikings since 2023. Cousins was Jefferson's quarterback during the All-Pro receiver's first four seasons, which was the most productive stretch of his career, while his numbers have seen a drastic decrease over the last two seasons with inconsistent quarterback play.

The Niners have also benefitted from re-acquiring wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr., who coming off his best performance of the season. Samuel, who spent his first six seasons in San Francisco, one in Washington and to the Niners this offseason, had 109 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, with 78 yards and one touchdown on three rushing attempts and three receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown in a blowout win against the Cowboys last Sunday.

The Niners are currently trading at $0.52 per share to win by four or more points, while the Vikings are trading at $0.48 per share to lose by three points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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