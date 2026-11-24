The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. MACtion will start Rivalry Week of the college football season as Miami (OH) (7-4) faces Western Michigan (8-3) and Kent State (3-8) takes on Eastern Michigan (4-7), both set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The two matchups are swapped from the previous week as Miami (OH) defeated Kent State, 20-3, and Western Michigan beat Eastern Michigan, 34-27, last Tuesday. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan prediction

Miami (OH) cruised to its fifth win in six games during its victory against Kent State. D'Shawnte Jones recorded a season-best 121 yards and two touchdowns on 29 attempts, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, during the win.

Western Michigan earned its third consecutive win and sixth in seven games during its victory against Eastern Michigan last Tuesday. Running back Jalen Buckley had 140 yards and two touchdowns on 20 rushing attempts, as well as one catch for 15 yards, during the win.

Western Michigan is currently trading at $0.50 per share to win by seven or more points, while Miami (OH) is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by six points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State prediction

Eastern Michigan and Kent State will both look to end their losing streaks in their final regular season games. Eastern Michigan has lost four straight and Kent State has lost three consecutive games.

Kent State was held to 170 yards of total offense in its loss to Miami (OH), which included 31 rushing yards on 19 attempts for a 1.6 yard per carry average. Eastern Michigan running back Amareon Blue was a bright spot for his offense, recording 160 yards and three touchdowns on 27 rushing attempts.

Eastern Michigan is currently trading at $0.51 per share to win by six or more points, while Kent State is trading at $0.50 per share to lose by five points or fewer or win outright, at Polymarket. Trade here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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