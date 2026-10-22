The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit, which is available for NFL games. This week's Thursday Night Football matchup will feature the New England Patriots (4-2) against the Chicago Bears (4-2) at 8:15 p.m. ET. Trade on the NBA here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Both teams enter Thursday's game ranked second in their respective divisions with the Patriots trailing the Buffalo Bills by one game in the AFC East and the Bears tied with the Green Bay Packers at 1.5 games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

How to sign up for the US Polymarket promo code

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket US account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to lock in the trading bonus offer and secure instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit by your preferred deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $25 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Patriots vs. Bears prediction

Two of the 2025 NFL's brightest rising stars will be featured in the quarterback matchup for Thursday Night Football in Week 7. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was selected at No. 1 overall and Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was selected at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams and Maye both had breakout second seasons and big turnarounds for their respective franchises in 2025, with Maye finishing second in MVP voting and leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl berth after a three-year playoff drought and Williams guiding the Bears to their first playoff win in 15 years.

Maye has thrown for 1,463 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 117 of 183 passing, along with 185 yards and one touchdown on 34 rushing attempts in six games. Williams has thrown for 712 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 66 of 91 passing, while also recording 110 yards and two touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts, in four games.

The Bears are trading at $0.45 per share to win by four or more points, while the Patriots are trading at $0.56 per share to lose by three or fewer points or win outright. Claim your Polymarket US trading bonus here, and remember to use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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