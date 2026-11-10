The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Tuesday's NBA schedule features the Boston Celtics at the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET and the Milwaukee Bucks at the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Boston to win trades at $0.53 per share on Polymarket, while New York to win by more than 15.5 points trades at $0.50 per share. LeBron James to record 6+ assists is trading at $0.60 per share on Polymarket. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

We'll highlight several prediction markets available. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Tuesday Expert Predictions

Celtics vs. 76ers: Celtics to win

The case for Boston starts with its recent form. The Celtics are 8-2 and have won four of their last five games, scoring 117 points in a win at Milwaukee on Nov. 8 after a 119-80 win at Charlotte. Across those five games Boston has allowed 97.0 points per game and has outscored opponents by an average of 12.2 points. Jayson Tatum leads the team with 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, and SportsLine lists no Celtics injuries.

The risk is that Philadelphia is 9-2 and has won four of its last five games, including a 127-121 win at Chicago on Nov. 8 in which Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and LeBron James scored 22. Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers with 26.9 points per game, and Joel Embiid, who has been dealing with a foot injury, was available in that game. Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow are out with back injuries and Ariel Hukporti is out with an Achilles injury. On Polymarket, Boston trades at $0.53 per share to win and Philadelphia trades at $0.48 per share. Trade tonight's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Bucks vs. Knicks: Knicks to win by more than 15.5 points

The case for New York starts with Milwaukee's recent results. The Bucks are 1-9 and 0-4 on the road, and they have lost five straight games by 20, 14, 7, 12 and 25 points, an average of 15.6 points. Milwaukee has allowed 119.0 points per game across that stretch, including 117 against Boston on Nov. 8, 121 against Toronto and 136 against Cleveland. Tyler Herro leads the Bucks with 21.4 points per game and is questionable with a knee injury.

New York is 5-4 and 3-2 at home, and it has won four of its last five games, including 135-105 against Chicago and 103-90 against Brooklyn at home. Jalen Brunson leads the Knicks with 26.2 points and 5.6 assists per game, and Karl-Anthony Towns averages 20.9 points and 13.6 rebounds. The risk is the number itself. Only two of Milwaukee's last five losses were by 16 or more points, and Josh Hart is questionable with an ankle injury. On Polymarket, New York trades at $0.91 per share to win and Milwaukee trades at $0.10 per share. New York winning by more than 15.5 points trades at $0.50 per share Yes and $0.50 per share No. Trade today's games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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