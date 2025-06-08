Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will face Lamine Yamal and Spain in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final match on Sunday. Yamal found the back of the net twice as La Roja defeated France, 5-4, in the semifinal round on Thursday. Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored the game-winning goal at the 68th minute as Portugal overcame Germany, 2-1, in their own semifinal matchup.

Kickoff from Allianz Stadium in Munich is set for 3 p.m. ET. Spain are -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Portugal vs. Spain odds, while Portugal are +260 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Spain vs. Portugal picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top picks and soccer predictions for Portugal vs. Spain (odds subject to change):

Spain to win (-110)

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals (+100)

The expert ultimately thinks La Roja are more likely to get the job done on the big European stage. They bypassed Italy and Croatia to win the Nations League title in 2023 and defeated England to win Euro 2024. Yamal has three goals and one assist in six Nations League starts and is coming off of a two-goal effort against France.



"Portugal will focus on trying to nullify the threat (Yamal) poses, but that will leave extra room for the likes of Nico Williams, Pedri and Mikel Oyarzabal to weave their magic," Green said.

"Portugal will focus on trying to nullify the threat (Yamal) poses, but that will leave extra room for the likes of Nico Williams, Pedri and Mikel Oyarzabal to weave their magic," Green said.

Spain is listed at -110 on the money line.

"Spain are liable to concede in this game. After all, they just let in four goals against France, and

"Spain are liable to concede in this game. After all, they just let in four goals against France, and they're coming up against a star-studded Portugal attack," Green said. Additionally, Spain have allowed at least one goal in five straight matches across all competitions, while Portugal have conceded at least once in four of their last five overall.

