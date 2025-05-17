It's a battle for second place in the Premier League when Arsenal host Newcastle on Sunday, May 18. Arsenal sit in second place with 68 points, with Newcastle right behind at 66. An Arsenal win would clinch them a spot in next year's Champions League, while Newcastle aims to finish in second place for the first time in 28 years. Arsenal are coming off a 2-2 draw versus Liverpool, and Newcastle defeated Chelsea 2-0. Newcastle won the last two matchups 2-0 over Arsenal in two legs of the EFL Cup semifinals.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET. Arsenal are +100 favorites (wager $100 to win $100) on the money line in regular time, and Newcastle are +270 (wager $100 to win $270) underdogs. A draw in regular time comes in at +255 and the total is set at 2.5 (Over -135, Under +105).

Arsenal vs. Newcastle (posted Friday, May 16)

Picks:

Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals +100 (0.5 units)

Alexander Isak to score +175 (0.25 units)

Draw +270 (0.25 units)

Newcastle will aim for a fourth consecutive victory over Arsenal when the teams clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Swedish striker Alexander Isak scored a powerful header to earn the Magpies a 1-0 home win against Arsenal earlier this season. The teams then renewed hostilities in the EFL Cup semifinals a few months ago, and Newcastle outclassed their rivals once again.

They won the first leg 2-0 courtesy of goals from Isak and Alexander Gordon. Newcastle then beat Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg at St. James' Park, wrapping up a 4-0 aggregate victory.

That should give the Newcastle players a great deal of confidence when they step onto the pitch at the Emirates this weekend. However, Arsenal will be gunning for revenge, so the stage is set for an absorbing contest.

A battle for the silver medal

This game could determine which team finishes second in the Premier League table. Arsenal are currently clinging onto second place, but they are now just two points clear of Newcastle. We are hurtling towards the end of the season, with just two rounds of fixtures remaining, so this match will prove pivotal in the battle for the silver medal.

This situation seemed improbable six weeks ago. Arsenal were 14 points clear of Newcastle after beating Fulham 2-1, and they were surging with momentum. However, their recent form has been poor: just one win, four draws and one defeat from their last six games. Meanwhile, Newcastle have won six of their last eight matches, which has helped them close the gap.

It's easy to see why Arsenal's league form deteriorated. The Gunners fell behind runaway league leaders Liverpool, so they decided to prioritize the Champions League. That seemed like a shrewd decision when they thumped European champions Real Madrid in the quarterfinals last month. However, their bid for glory ended when they lost to PSG in the semifinals on May 7. It was a devastating defeat for Arsenal, as it means yet another trophyless season. The Gunners came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League title last year, but they always seem to crumble.

They will now simply try to secure the runner-up spot in the Premier League for a third consecutive season, before trying to rebuild in the summer.

Can Arsenal end their losing streak against Newcastle?

Newcastle climbed up to third in the Premier League table after securing a crucial 2-0 victory over Chelsea last weekend. That result saw the Magpies move one point ahead of Manchester City, three points clear of Chelsea and Aston Villa, and four points ahead of Nottingham Forest.

They are desperate to clinch a top-five finish, as that would earn them a place in next season's Champions League. Qualifying for the Champions League would provide three clear benefits: they would receive a major financial windfall, it would help them attract better players in the summer transfer window and it would increase their chances of keeping Isak at the club. Their destiny is in their own hands, but they cannot afford to lose to Arsenal this weekend, with City, Chelsea, Villa and Forest breathing down their necks. As such, Eddie Howe will have his players fired-up for this game.

Arsenal have struggled to deal with Newcastle's pace and physicality this season, but it's worth remembering that they beat the Magpies 4-1 at home last season. The Gunners also did well to earn a 2-2 draw against Liverpool last weekend, as they were 2-0 down at half-time, so you cannot write them off.

They have drawn 14 games this season, which is more than any other Premier League team apart from Everton, and we could see yet another draw this weekend.