Two of the Premier League's biggest clubs meet Friday, May 16 when Chelsea host Manchester United on Matchday 37. Chelsea currently occupy the fifth and final Champions League spot for next season thanks to a superior goal differential over Aston Villa, while Manchester United sit in 16th place with 39 points. The Red Devils can still clinch a Champions League spot next year as they are playing in the Europa League final against Tottenham, so not all is lost despite another poor domestic campaign.

Chelsea are coming off a 2-0 loss to Newcastle United in a match that saw the Blues go down to 10 men, while Man United enters this contest after dropping a game 2-0 to West Ham United. Chelsea have won three of their last five EPL matches while Man United have lost four of their last five.

Kickoff from Stamford Bridge is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. Chelsea are -275 favorites (wager $275 to win $100) on the money line in regular time, while Manchester United are +650 (wager $100 to win $650) underdogs. A draw in regular time comes in at +425 and the total is set at 3.5 (Over +115, Under -155).

Before locking in bets for Chelsea vs. Manchester United, you need to know expert Jon Eimer's plays for the contest. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 248-234-12 (+25.93u) mark.

Here is Jon Eimer's full analysis and best bets for Chelsea vs. Manchester United:

Chelsea vs. Manchester United best bets (posted Thursday, May 15):

Chelsea Over 2.5 goals team total: +105 (1u)

Enzo Fernandez 1+ shots on target: -130 (1u)

Chelsea to score in both halves: -115 (1u)

We are at that tricky part at the end of the season so before you make a wager on any European club right now, you need to do some digging to see what teams care about matches. Chelsea should be motivated considering they are still clawing and fighting for a Champions League spot on the table, while Manchester United shouldn't care in the slightest about this match as they prepare for their Europa League final. The result of this match does not affect United in the slightest. They are 16th on the table and cannot fall to a relegation spot or climb to a European qualifying spot regardless of the outcome. Expect them to rotate heavily in this fixture while Chelsea, who are desperate for points, will be leaving 110% out on that pitch.