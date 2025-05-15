Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur clash Friday, May 16, in Premier League action, with both teams in contention for a Champions League spot next year, albeit for different reasons. Aston Villa are currently occupying a Europa League spot but are tied with Chelsea on points and are within three points of both Manchester City and Newcastle United. Tottenham are not in danger of being relegated but sit at 17th in the table heading into Matchday 37. However, Spurs have a shot at a Champions League berth next year since they are in the Europa League final on May 21 against Manchester United. The winner will automatically qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenham trounced Aston Villa 4-1 early in the season, though Villa got a 2-1 win over Spurs in the FA Cup in February. The hosts come into this match off a 1-0 win over Bournemouth, while the visitors look to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Kickoff from Villa Park is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Aston Villa are -275 (wager $275 to win $100) favorites on the money line in regular time, while Tottenham are +600 (wager $100 to win $600) underdogs. A draw is priced at +450, and the total comes in at 3.5 (Over +100, Under -125).

Here are Martin Green's full analysis and best bets for Aston Villa vs. Tottenham:

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham best bets (posted Thursday, May 15):

Aston Villa -1.25: -138 (1u)

Ollie Watkins anytime goal: -118 (0.5u)

Aston Villa will resume their bid for a top-five finish when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Friday. Unai Emery's men moved up to sixth place in the Premier League table after battling to a 1-0 win against Bournemouth last weekend. They have won seven of their last eight games, which makes them the hottest team in the league right now. They are surging with momentum, and they should be too strong for this struggling Tottenham team. Spurs are languishing in 17th place, with one draw and four defeats from their last five games, and they are unlikely to offer much resistance.

Battle for a Top-Five Finish Heats Up

Aston Villa significantly boosted their chances of securing a place in next season's Champions League after embarking on a superb run of results. A narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium was the only blip in an otherwise flawless spring campaign. Emery's men have beaten Brentford, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Newcastle, Fulham and Bournemouth in recent weeks. However, they cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal.

The top five teams in the league will qualify for next season's Champions League. Aston Villa will be desperate to clinch a place in the competition, as it would deliver a major financial windfall and help them attract better players in the summer transfer window. The table is currently congested. Newcastle are third with 66 points, Man City are fourth with 65 points, Chelsea and Villa both have 63 points, and Nottingham Forest have 62 points. Chelsea have a superior goal difference to Villa, so they currently occupy fifth place. It means Aston Villa's destiny is out of their own hands. They just need to keep winning while hoping their rivals slip up. The sportsbooks are offering -2500 on Newcastle to finish in the top five, -1400 on Man City, -175 on Chelsea, +125 on Villa and +450 on Forest. That highlights the scale of Aston Villa's task. However, they should be able to finish the season with a flourish. They have just two games left and will face Tottenham and Man United. That could work to Villa's advantage, as Spurs and Man United have qualified for the Europa League final, meaning both teams are likely to be distracted.

Tottenham's Priorities Lie Elsewhere

This has been Tottenham's worst season since 1977, when they were relegated to the second division. Their record is abysmal: 11 wins, five draws and 20 defeats from 36 games. They lost 2-0 at home to Crystal Palace last weekend, which saw them slip down to 17th in the Premier League table. However, they are in no danger of being relegated, as it would be mathematically impossible for Ipswich Town to catch them. Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has been increasingly tetchy in press conferences as he fields questions about his team's dismal results. However, he still has a chance to salvage something from this season, as Tottenham will face Manchester United in the Europa League final next week. If they win that game, they will end a 17-year trophy drought. They will also automatically qualify for next season's Champions League, which would help them rebuild.

The stakes will be extremely high when Spurs face Man United in Bilbao, and the last thing they need is for any key players to get injured in a meaningless game against Aston Villa. As such, Postecoglou is likely to rest his most important players Friday. Spurs will have one eye on the Europa League final, so they are highly likely to lose to this in-form Aston Villa team.