Named after his trainer, Jeremiah Englehart, Pretty Boy Miah has looked good on the racetrack so far in his career, winning his last two starts. But good looks will carry this gelding only so far. On Saturday, he faces an enormous hike in class and a major distance test when he leaves the starting gate in the 2026 Preakness Stakes. Bet Pretty Boy Miah and the entire Preakness Stakes at DraftKings Racing, where new users who click through our links can win a share of $150,000 with DK Horse's King of the Track promo here:

14 Pretty Boy Miah (15-1)

Trainer: Jeremiah Englehart

Jeremiah Englehart Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Ricardo Santana Jr. Last race: First in an allowance race by 3¾ lengths

First in an allowance race by 3¾ lengths Career record: 4 starts: 2 wins, 1 second

4 starts: 2 wins, 1 second Career earnings: $95,800

$95,800 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 92 (allowance race)

92 (allowance race) Sire: Beau Liam

Below, we'll dig further into Pretty Boy Miah as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 151st Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 16. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

1 Taj Mahal | 2 Ocelli | 3 Crupper | 4 Robusta | 5 Talkin | 6 Chip Honcho | 7 The Hell We Did | 8 Bull by the Horns | 9 Iron Honor | 10 Napoleon Solo | 11 Corona de Oro | 12 Incredibolt | 13 Great White | 14 Pretty Boy Miah

Now that you know who's in the field, you'll want to know how to bet the Preakness Stakes on the top horse racing betting apps. Win a share of $150,000 at DK Horse with our promo code. Claim it here:

What to know about Pretty Boy Miah

You can't win it if you're not in it, so give the connections of Pretty Boy Miah credit for taking a shot in the Preakness Stakes, even if the evidence suggests it is a bit, say, ambitious.

He has been beyond 6 ½ furlongs only once and has never gone beyond a mile. He also has never gone two turns or faced stakes company, much less Grade 1 company. And he has never raced outside of Aqueduct.

This is a major step up in class and distance for this lightly raced son of unheralded sire Beau Liam.

But that said, based on speed figures, Pretty Boy Miah fits. The 92 Beyer Speed Figure that he earned in his last start (albeit in a one-turn mile) is within shouting distance of the top contenders in the Preakness. Also, Thoro-graph's numbers say his last two races are as fast as Incredibolt's best (from the Kentucky Derby) and Chip Honcho's best (Risen Star Stakes), and both of those horses are 5-1 on the morning line.

Pretty Boy Miah also is a perfect 2-for-2 since adding blinkers and since jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. took the mount.

The gelding has never been longer than 4-1 at post-time, so backers are likely to get their best price on him on Saturday at DK Horse and 1/ST BET. Claim our jumbo-sized 1/ST BET offer here to get a $500 sign-up bonus with the promo code 500BET:

Post draw analysis

In his last two starts Pretty Boy Miah has dueled for the lead through moderate fractions, but this far outside post draw, No. 14, will surely hurt the possibility of that happening on Saturday. From this spot, jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. will either have to send hard and risk using up too much energy early or sit and risk getting caught wide entering the first turn in a field loaded with other speed horses. Neither is an optimal scenario for him.