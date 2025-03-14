The No. 1 seed Yale Bulldogs (20-7) and the No. 4 seed Princeton Tigers (19-10) are slated to play in the semifinals of the 2025 Ivy League Tournament on Saturday. Back on March 8, Yale beat Brown 70-61 in their regular season finale. Likewise, the Tigers ended their season with a win. On March 8, Princeton defeated Pennsylvania 95-71. These teams played twice during the season, and the Bulldogs beat the Tigers both times. The winner advances to face the winner of Cornell vs. Dartmouth on Sunday.

Tipoff from the Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center is at 11 a.m. ET. The latest Princeton vs. Yale odds via SportsLine consensus list the Bulldogs as 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5.

Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Yale vs. Princeton:

Princeton vs. Yale spread: Bulldogs -7.5

Princeton vs. Yale over/under: 146.5 points

Princeton vs. Yale money line: Bulldogs -352, Tigers +277

Senior guard John Poulakidas is a three-level scorer for the Bulldogs. Poulakidas ranks first on the team in points (19.3) with 3.3 rebounds and makes 40% of his 3-pointers. The Illinois native recorded 20-plus points in two of his last four games. On March 8 versus Brown, he had 27 points and went 5-of-10 from downtown.

Junior forward Nick Townsend has been an active playmaker in the frontcourt. Townsend puts up 15.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. The New York native has notched six double-doubles this season. In the Feb. 28 win over Dartmouth, Townsend tallied 16 points and 12 boards.

Junior guard Xaivian Lee has been a crafty scorer for the Tigers all season long. Lee ranks first on the team in points (17), assists (5.4) and steals (1.2). The Ontario native has scored 20-plus points in four of his last five games. In his last outing, Lee finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Junior forward Caden Pierce uses his strength to finish around the rim and owns a soft touch. Pierce averages 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. The Illinois native has three straight games with double-digit points. In the Feb. 28 win over Colombia, Pierce had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

SportsLine's model leans over the total, predicting that the teams will combine for 150 points.

