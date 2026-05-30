PSG vs. Arsenal odds, Champions League final picks, best bets: Where to live bet, watch, sportsbook promos

Paris Saint-Germain face Arsenal in the 2025-26 Champions League final on Saturday afternoon, with the match streaming on Paramount+. PSG are trying to become the second club to win consecutive titles since the tournament was rebranded in 1992. Arsenal can become the fourth team in English history to complete the league and European cup double, and a win would also cement this as the best season in club history. PSG have scored 44 goals in 16 matches, while Arsenal have one of the best defenses ever. Kickoff for Arsenal vs. PSG was just after noon ET at Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, where Arsenal drew first blood. If you're interested in live betting on PSG vs. Arsenal, sign up for FanDuel to get $150 in bonus bets after your first wager of $5+ wins:

Soccer fans can catch all the Champions League final action live on Paramount+, and those looking to bet on PSG vs. Arsenal should check out the latest promo offers at the best betting apps and betting sites in the chart below.

Where to bet on PSG vs. Arsenal

Here's a look at some of the best promo offers available at sportsbooks for fans interested in betting on soccer when wagering on PSG vs. Arsenal in the 2025-26 Champions League final on Saturday.

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PSG vs. Arsenal odds via DraftKings

90-minute money line: PSG (+145), Draw (+230), Arsenal (+195)

To win the trophy: PSG (-145), Arsenal (+120)

Total goals: 2.5 (Over +115, Under -145)

Both teams to score: Yes (-120), No (-105)

PSG took Ligue 1 by storm once again, scoring a whopping 76 goals en route to their fifth domestic championship and 14th overall. They logged 21 goals in eight Champions League group stage games but still had to compete in the playoff stage after finishing outside of the top eight. PSG took out fellow Ligue 1 club Monaco 5-4 on aggregate, scoring two goals in the second leg after Monaco went down to 10 men.

The Ligue 1 winners then downed Chelsea 5-2 on aggregate in the Round of 16 before knocking out Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate in the quarterfinal round. PSG played one of the wildest Champions League matches in the history of the competition in the first leg against Bayern Munich, a 5-4 thriller highlighted by braces from Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The French side drew 1-1 with Bayern in the second leg to win the round 6-5 on aggregate and get back to the Champions League final.

Bet on the Champions League final with DraftKings, where new users can get $100 in bonus bets after a first wager of $5+:

Arsenal have gone about their business in almost the complete opposite way. The Gunners have had to balance competing for the Premier League title with other English cup competitions and the Champions League, which eventually took its toll on the club. Arsenal bowed out of the EFL Cup and FA Cup, losing out on a possible quad. However, they did hold on for the Premier League championship and can now capture European glory with a win on Saturday.

Even though PSG have a high-powered attack, Arsenal weren't too shabby with 71 EPL goals and 23 goals in eight Champions League group stage games. The big difference was in defense, where Arsenal only allowed 27 EPL goals and four UCL goals. They finished at the top of the table through the group phase, advancing directly to the Round of 16. Arsenal knocked out Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 on aggregate, Sporting CP 1-0 on aggregate and Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to make the final.

PSG vs. Arsenal preview

PSG were able to rest most of their key players in the Ligue 1 finale on Sunday after clinching the title with their win over Lens on May 13, while Arsenal were also able to play backups in the Premier League finale having already won the trophy. Dembele is dealing with an injury but is likely to play. Achraf Hakimi, who was considered doubtful to suit up, has been deemed fit to play in a big boost for the French side. The Gunners will definitely be without Ben White, who suffered an MCL injury against West Ham United. Jurrien Timber has not played since March, while Martin Odegaard is expected to be available while battling a nagging knee injury. Hakimi and Timber are in their international team's respective World Cup squads, so that could also play into how much time they play on Saturday, if they play at all.

The big matchup will be how Arsenal's back line handles PSG's star trio of Desire Doue, Dembele and Kvaratskhelia. Doue and Kvaratskhelia combined for three of PSG's five goals in the 2025 Champions League final against Inter Milan. The Gunners have been disciplined at the back, anchored by Gabriel and William Saliba. With White out and Timber considered highly doubtful to play, Riccardo Calafiori, Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie will be Mikel Arteta's likely choices. He could also opt to move Declan Rice to the back line and play Martin Zubimendi or Mikel Merino in the midfield.

Arsenal could have an advantage on counters with speedy wingers Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, especially if Hakimi plays at less than 100%. Leandro Trossard should be good to go as well, and Kai Havertz has had the uncanny ability of finding goals when Arsenal need them most. Havertz scored the only goal of the 2021 Champions League final when Chelsea defeated Manchester City.

Pressure will be a talking point ahead of the match and while this certainly is a big encounter, there's unlikely to be much drama. PSG have already captured this trophy a year ago after chasing it forever, while Arsenal have the most important trophy secured. So while both teams still want to win and will aim for a win, the stakes are not as high as they could have been.

How to watch PSG vs. Arsenal UCL final

Time: Noon ET

Date: Saturday, May 30

Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

PSG vs. Arsenal UCL final model picks

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has delivered its predictions for PSG vs. Arsenal in Saturday's Champions League final. The model has a projected score of Arsenal 1.4-1.3 and backs the Gunners to win on the 90-minute money line in 37% of simulations. The model has the Over on 2.5 goals hitting in 51% of simulations.