The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup continues on Sunday when PSG vs. Atletico Madrid meet in a Group B matchup in each club's first match of the tournament. PSG, a French club, is coming off winning their first Champions League in club history in one of their best seasons of all time. Atletico Madrid, one of Spain's top clubs, fell in the Champions League Round of 16, and finished third in LaLiga this season.

Kickoff from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., is set for 3 p.m. ET. PSG are -125 favorites (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Atletico Madrid vs. PSG odds, while Atletico Madrid are +300. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are Eimer's best bets for PSG vs. Atletico Madrid on Sunday:

BTTS + Over 2.5 goals (+110)

Atletico Madrid Double Chance (-110)

Both teams to score + Over 2.5 goals (-110)

Both teams have the ability to score in bunches, otherwise, they would have had a difficult time qualifying for this tournament, but Atletico Madrid has been especially dominant offensively lately. Atletico Madrid has scored four goals in three of their last four matches behind the duo of Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez. Sorloth had three goals on May 25 in his last match and Alvarez scored twice in the club's prior contest/

PSG isn't simply coming off a Champions League Final victory. They are coming off an annihilation. PSG defeated Inter Milan, 5-0, in the final in a dominant showing. The club has scored multiple goals in five straight games, including four matches with at least three goals. PSG won the French Ligue 1 championship this year as well behind 92 goals over 34 matches (2.7 goals per game), and with both teams having dynamc, proven offenses, Eimer expects both teams to strike at least once.

Atletico Madrid Double Chance (-110)

The expert believes PSG could still be in a celebratory hangover mode after winning the Champions League just two weeks ago in one of the most dominant finals of all time. PSG had one of their greatest overall years in club history, winning Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France as well as the Champions League. The amount of games PSG have played could catch up to them in a tournament where it's unclear how motivated the players are, especially after a year like PSG had. Atletico Madrid, however, will be better rested and had more time to focus on this tournament.

PSG will also likely be without Ligue I Player of the Year in Ousmane Dembele (quad), and Bradley Barcola is also currently questionable with a muscular injury. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid have won three of their last four matches and are 4-1-1 over their last six contests. They finished third in LaLiga behind only Barcelona and Real Madrid and Eimer sees value in Atletico Madrid to exit without a loss.

