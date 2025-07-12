The title will be on the line when Paris Saint-Germain battle Chelsea for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup championship on Sunday afternoon. PSG are coming off a dominant 4-0 win over Real Madrid in Wednesday's semifinal, while Chelsea advanced with a 2-0 win over Fluminense on Tuesday. PSG have won the last two head-to-head meetings, the last a 2-1 triumph in March 2016.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 3 p.m. ET. Paris Saint-Germain are -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain odds, while Chelsea are +425 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. PSG are -350 favorites to in the cup, while Chelsea are +260. Before locking in any Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Martin Green has to say. You can also watch on DAZN (for free).

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets for Chelsea vs. Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday:

PSG to win and over 1.5 goals in the game (-125)

PSG -1.25 spread at +125

PSG has been dominant in the competition. In six matches, Paris Saint-Germain has five wins against just one loss, outscoring their opponents 16-1. A number of their wins have come against big-name opponents, including the German champions in Bayern Munich. PSG defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

"PSG had to navigate a perilous path to the Club World Cup final," Green told SportsLine. "They have already faced Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Miami, but they swept those teams aside in contemptuous fashion.

"Chelsea have enjoyed a far gentler route to the final. The Blues were placed alongside LAFC, Flamengo and ES Tunis in Group D. They beat LAFC and ES Tunis, but a 3-1 defeat to Flamengo meant they finished second in their group."

Paris Saint-Germain has dominated the tournament and has a +15 goal differential through six games. PSG is averaging 2.7 goals per match, while they have allowed just 0.17 goals. Veteran midfielder Fabian Ruiz helps power the offense with three goals and one assist with six shots, including four on target, in five starts. Achraf Hakimi, Joao Nevas and Ousmane Dembele have each scored two goals for PSG.

"The results have been emphatic, and this talented young PSG team looks poised to dominate European soccer for several years," Green said. "Meanwhile, this Chelsea team is still a work in progress. They have talented players like Moisés Caicedo and Cole Palmer, but they lack the collective brilliance of PSG. The Blues are still a little disjointed, and they will find it difficult to keep up with the relentless pace, pressing and passing of PSG on Sunday.

"Luis Enrique's men ran rings around Real Madrid in the semifinals, and they should secure another comfortable victory this weekend. Ousmane Dembélé, Desiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are all on fire right now, and they look perfectly capable of overwhelming Chelsea's defense."

