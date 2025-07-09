Two of the best teams in Europe are set to do battle as Paris Saint-Germain face Real Madrid in a highly anticipated 2025 FIFA Club World Cup semifinal match on Wednesday. Los Blancos are the winningest team in the tournament's history and are seeking a sixth Club World Cup championship. Meanwhile, PSG look to add to their trophy collection after winning Ligue 1, the Coupe de France and the Champions League this year, and are coming off of a hard-fought 2-0 victory against Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Parisians are +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line in the latest PSG vs. Real Madrid odds, while Real Madrid are +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid on Wednesday:

PSG money line (+135)

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals (-140)

"PSG should ultimately outclass Los Blancos," Green said. "They were too slick for their rivals in the Champions League, and they were magnificent against Bayern at the weekend. While the Parisians have a settled team, Real Madrid are still finding their feet under new manager Xabi Alonso, and that could prove decisive."



PSG have outscored opponents 12-1 in this competition, but are unlikely to keep a clean sheet against an attack containing Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. The Parisians will also be missing defenders Willi Pacho and Lucas Hernández for this game, which gives Madrid a bigger window to get on the scoresheet.



