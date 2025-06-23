The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will continue on Monday with the UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain taking on the Seattle Sounders of MLS. PSG is coming off a dream season in which it won Ligue 1, the French Cup, French Super Cup and UCL, while Seattle qualified for the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup by winning the Concacaf Champions League in 2022, but are merely sixth in the MLS' Western Conference standings so far this season. PSG is at the tail end of an exhausting season and Seattle has the unenviable task of playing through this competition with the prospect of a playoff battle in MLS looming.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Monday. PSG are -500 favorites (risk $500 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest PSG vs. Seattle Sounders odds, while the Sounders are +1200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +650, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Here are Eimer's best bets for PSG vs. Seattle Sounders on Monday:

Over 1.5 goals in the first half (+110)

PSG has Seattle comfortably outmatched from a talent perspective and the Sounders can only qualify for the knockout stage if they win and Botafogo beats Atletico Madrid, and then it would still come down to a goal-differential equation between Seattle, PSG and Atletico. Meanwhile, PSG need a victory to ensure that they're not leapfrogged by Atletico in Group B, so getting out on the front foot should be a priority for both squads.

A less-than-stellar performance against Botafogo has PSG reportedly considering bringing Ousmane Dembele back into the squad after he was rested the first two matches. Despite their struggles, the Sounders have managed to score in each of the first two matches of this competition and the potential for them to make a contribution in the first half only adds to the prospect of getting plus-money here.

PSG over 2.5 goals (-120)

Nobody would have blamed PSG if they disregarded this competition entirely after grinding out their first Champions League title and winning France's three biggest trophies. However, they still managed to put together a competitive enough squad together to blitz Atletico Madrid 4-0 on Matchday 1 and signal their intention of being competitive. That makes their 1-0 loss to Brazilian club Botafogo on Matchday 2 that much more of a letdown, and it feels unlikely that Luis Enrique allows for the club's focus to slip again.

The PSG manager has stated multiple times that his aim is to win the FIFA Club World Cup to cement its status as the top club in world football and it won't be a surprise to see Enrique put out his strongest team sheet yet on Monday. Ultimately, Eimer is expecting a scoring barrage in this one and you can get the best odds on PSG over 2.5 total goals from FanDuel.

