No. 15 Iowa (7-2) will host Purdue (3-6) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hawkeyes are currently on a two-game winning streak, moving up four spots in the Week 11 College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Purdue is facing a three-game losing skid after being defeated by Washington, Penn State and Maryland. Iowa is a 17.5-point favorite at home in the latest Purdue vs. Iowa odds, with the over/under at 47.5. The Hawkeyes are -1000 money line favorites (risk $1000 to win $100), while Purdue is priced at +650. Bet on Iowa vs. Purdue at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Purdue vs. Iowa odds and Purdue vs. Iowa spread at DraftKings Sportsbook and give a breakdown of this Big Ten matchup. We'll also share our best bets from SportsLine's proven computer model, which gives users strong returns on college football betting sites.

Purdue vs. Iowa betting odds (via DraftKings)

Purdue vs. Iowa money line: Purdue +650, Iowa -1000 Purdue vs. Iowa over/under: 47.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Purdue vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -17.5

Purdue vs. Iowa betting preview

Iowa cruised to a 24-10 win against Northwestern in Week 10, having held a lead since the first few minutes of the first quarter. Running back L.J. Phillips Jr. recorded a season-best 128 yards on 21 rushing attempts. Quarterback Hank Brown threw for 126 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 16 of 21 passing, while also recording 18 yards and one touchdown on three rushing attempts.

Purdue is coming off a 34-29 loss to Maryland in Week 10. The Boilermakers had a 12-7 lead at halftime before being outscored 28-17 in the final two quarters. Quarterback Ryan Browne threw for 296 yards on 24 of 38 passing.

Iowa is a 17.5-point favorite in the latest Purdue vs. Iowa odds, with the over/under set at 47.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Purdue vs. Iowa picks, prediction

Over 47.5

Iowa is averaging 27.8 points per game and leads the Big Ten in scoring defense with 12.2 points allowed per game for a +15.6 scoring margin. Purdue is averaging 29.4 points scored per game and is averaging 32.3 points allowed per game for a -2.9 scoring margin.

Purdue has a 7-2 record on the over, while Iowa is at 2-7. Iowa is 6-3 against the spread overall, 3-2 against the spread as the home team and 3-1 against the spread as a home favorite in 2026. Purdue is 3-6 against the spread, 3-3 against the spread as an underdog and 1-2 against the spread as an away underdog this season.

The SportsLine Projection Model projects Iowa to beat Purdue, 33-17, on Saturday.