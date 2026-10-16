The Purdue Boilermakers (3-3) have won two of their first three Big Ten games this season and now welcome the Washington Huskies (3-3) to town. The Huskies will be looking for their first conference win of the season. Purdue is a 3-point home favorite and the over/under is 52.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Bet on Purdue vs. Washington at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and three months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll go over the latest Purdue vs. Washington odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and highlight our best bet for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Purdue vs. Washington betting odds (via DraftKings)

Purdue vs. Washington money line: Purdue -170, Washington +142 Purdue vs. Washington Over/Under: 52.5 (Over -105, Under -115) Purdue vs. Washington spread: Purdue -3.5

Purdue vs. Washington betting preview

The start of conference play has not been kind to Washington. Jedd Fisch's Huskies were 3-0 before Big Ten play started. Losses to Minnesota, USC and Iowa have Washington 3-3 and languishing at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. The Huskies simply haven't been able to get the job done, particularly on the ground, where none of the running backs have exceeded 300 yards. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has been sacked 19 times, the second most sacks taken in the nation entering Week 7.

Quarterbacking has also been awkward for Purdue, where Ryan Browne has been fine but has more sacks taken (10) than touchdown passes (9). But the main thrust of the offense has come from running back Fame Ijeboi, who is 20th in the nation in rushing yards (549) and has nine scores on the ground. The sophomore back just ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Minnesota and will likely be the main focus of the Washington defense.

Three of the last four Washington games have gone Over. Five of Purdue's six games have finished Over as well.

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Purdue vs. Washington picks, prediction

Washington +3.5

Outside of last week's loss to a ranked Iowa team, Washington wasn't blown out by USC or Minnesota. The Huskies can at least hang around with middling Big Ten teams and while Purdue has performed well enough in the conference so far, the Boilermakers got punched in the mouth by ranked teams like UCLA and Notre Dame (although they did beat Wake Forest in overtime). This should be a close one. The SportsLine model has Washington covering in 65% of its simulations.