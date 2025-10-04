One of the most anticipated showdowns in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season comes in the late afternoon slate with the Washington Commanders visiting the Los Angeles Chargers. Of course, this game will lose substantial interest if Washington star quarterback Jayden Daniels does not suit up, but he appears to be on track to play after logging a full practice to start the week's preparations. Top sportsbooks are unlikely to make Daniels' props available until his status is official, but we can take a look at some top Chargers player props for this contest.

Top Commanders vs. Chargers props:

Justin Herbert Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-170, DraftKings)

Herbert has been given the green light to throw the ball around the park this season, and that's led to him having a hot start to the season. He has only thrown for one touchdown in each of the last two games but seems due for a bigger performance here in a potential shootout with Daniels on the other side.

Quentin Johnston Over 56.5 receiving yards (-111, DraftKings)

The third-year product out of TCU has been the biggest beneficiary of Herbert's strong start with 337 yards and four touchdowns in four games. Even if Johnston is slow to start off the game, his ability to hit the big play makes him a great candidate to always go Over on his receiving yards props. The Commanders rank 27th in passing yards allowed per game, and if Herbert is dealing, he'll be looking for Johnston often.

Omarion Hampton Under 64.5 rushing yards (-113, DraftKings)

Washington is much better against the run than the pass, although Jim Harbaugh does like to establish the ground game to open things up for Herbert through the air. Hampton doesn't have much competition in the backfield for touches, so there's a strong possibility he crosses this threshold on volume alone if his efficiency is down. However, I believe the Commanders are well equipped to slow him down in Week 5.