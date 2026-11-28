The Cleveland Browns will look to improve their postseason positioning when they battle the Las Vegas Raiders in a key AFC matchup on 'Sunday Night Football.' Las Vegas dropped a 38-24 decision at Denver this past week, while Cleveland is coming off its bye following a 27-24 win over Houston on Nov. 15. The Raiders (4-7), who are third in the AFC West, are 3-3 on the road this season. The Browns (6-4), who entered the weekend tied for second in the AFC North, are 4-0 on their home field in 2026. Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. The latest Raiders vs. Browns odds have Cleveland as a 4-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 39. Before making any Raiders vs. Browns picks, be sure to see the Raiders vs. Browns predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Raiders vs. Browns. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Browns vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Browns spread Browns -4.5 Raiders vs. Browns over/under 39 points Raiders vs. Browns money line Browns -220, Raiders +183 Raiders vs. Browns picks See picks at SportsLine Raiders vs. Browns streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Raiders vs. Browns predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Raiders vs. Browns, the model is going Over 39 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in eight of the last nine Las Vegas games. The Over has also hit in six of the last 10 Cleveland games, including three of the last four. It is also 3-0 in Raiders games when playing against teams allowing between 21 and 25 points per game.

Las Vegas is led by rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is projected by the SportsLine model to throw for nearly 200 yards and one touchdown. Cleveland, meanwhile, is powered by quarterback Deshaun Watson. The model projects Watson to throw for over 240 yards and two touchdowns.

The model projects 46 combined points as the Over hits in 61% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Raiders vs. Browns picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Raiders vs. Browns, and which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Browns spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.