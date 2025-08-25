The Las Vegas Raiders had a very busy offseason in which they brought in a new head coach (Pete Carroll), starting quarterback (Geno Smith) and starting running back (Ashton Jeanty).

Will all of these changes lead to the Raiders' first winning season since 2021? After all, Carroll's teams have had at least nine wins in 13 of his 18 seasons as an NFL head coach. Let's check out Las Vegas' notable futures odds at Caesars Sportsbook and offer a couple of best bets.

Super Bowl: +9000 (T-24th)

Conference: +4500 (T-11th)

AFC No. 1 seed: +6000 (T-12th)

Division: +1200 (4th)

Playoffs: Yes +310, No -400

Regular Season Win Total: 7.5 (Over +135, Under -160)

MVP: Geno Smith +15000 (T-31st)

Best Bet: Raiders Over 6.5 wins -125 (FanDuel)

This FanDuel price on Over 6.5 wins is much cheaper than other sportsbooks. The Raiders actually have some nice talent on their roster, but they play in a very tough division with the Chiefs, Chargers and Broncos all favored to make the playoffs.

The Raiders haven't had a stable presence under center since Derek Carr left, as they've played five different quarterbacks over the past two seasons. Smith is a big upgrade, and in particular, he has especially thrived when he's played in a dome (the Raiders play at the domed Allegiant Stadium). In 14 career dome games, Smith has thrown for 30 touchdowns, five interceptions and posted a 110.8 rating. In outdoor games, he's tossed 43 touchdowns, 31 interceptions and has an 89.7 rating.

If Smith and Jeanty can add juice to the offense, the defense already features an excellent pass rush, and Patrick Graham is one of the better defensive coordinators in the NFL. The Raiders are clearly the worst team in the AFC West, but this bunch isn't a pushover and figures to be competitive in a lot of games. With their talent and coaching staff, the Raiders should be able to reach seven wins.

Best Bet: Brock Bowers Under 1025.5 receiving yards -114 (FanDuel)

Fading a record-breaking tight end is not the most fun, but I think Carroll and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly will be bringing a run-heavy approach to Las Vegas. Bowers was able to rack up 1,194 receiving yards and 112 receptions on 153 targets as a result of the Raiders being unable to run the football.

Last season, the Raiders had the four-headed "monster" at running back of Alexander Mattison (420 rushing yards), Ameer Abdullah (311 rushing yards), Sincere McCormick (183 rushing yards) and Zamir White (183 rushing yards). Besides drafting Jeanty sixth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders also added veteran Raheem Mostert to shore up the backfield.

While Smith is undoubtedly better than any quarterback who threw to Bowers last season, I just don't think he'll get the same receiving volume he did in 2024. He's still one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but reaching 1,000 receiving yards is tough for any tight end to crack even with ideal circumstances.