Teams looking to get into the win column meet when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the preseason on Thursday night. Las Vegas opened up the preseason with a 27-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Thursday, while Houston dropped a 27-7 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers that same night. The Raiders, who finished last in the AFC West at 3-14 last season, were 1-7 on the road. The Texans, who placed second in the AFC South at 12-5, were 7-2 on their home field in 2025. Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started. Claim the latest DraftKings signup promo now:

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Reliant Stadium in Houston. The latest Raiders vs. Texans odds have Las Vegas as 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 39.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Raiders vs. Texans picks, be sure to see what Jeff Hochman has to say.

Hochman emerged on the sports betting scene in the 1990s. Today he's one of the nation's most respected and selective handicappers. He's 99-88-3 (+686) over the past five NFL seasons. Anybody following could have seen strong returns.

Now, Hochman has zeroed in on Raiders vs. Texans. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Texans spread Raiders -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Raiders vs. Texans over/under 39.5 points Raiders vs. Texans money line Raiders -125, Texans +105 Raiders vs. Texans picks See picks at SportsLine Raiders vs. Texans streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Top Raiders vs. Texans predictions

Hochman does not expect a high-scoring game and is leaning Under 40.5 combined points for over/under betting. The Raiders mustered just 14 points in their loss to the Cardinals in Week 1, while the Texans managed just seven. Fernando Mendoza should get another long look by Las Vegas. The Heisman Trophy winner from Indiana completed 10 of his 16 passes last week for 97 yards and a score. Fellow rookie Mike Washington Jr. also had a solid debut for the Raiders, carrying six times for 63 yards, including a long of 53.

Houston, meanwhile, will have another look at Davis Mills, after losing fellow backup quarterback Graham Mertz to a knee injury. Mills completed 9 of 15 passes for 82 yards and a score last week. Former Oregon running back Noah Whittington will look to build on his Week 1 performance, where he rushed 13 times for 40 yards. The Texans are thin at running back after placing Josh Pitsenberger on injured reserve after he left last week's game with an ankle injury following his nine-carry, 33-yard performance. See which team to back at SportsLine.

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How to make Raiders vs. Texans picks

For Raiders vs. Texans in Week 2 preseason, Hochman is leaning Under the point total, but he knows a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Raiders vs. Texans on Thursday, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Texans spread you need to jump, all from the expert who is 99-88-3 (+686) over the past five NFL seasons, and find out.