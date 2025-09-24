Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 298 yards and four touchdowns in a win over the Cowboys. He'll hope to keep that momentum going in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Both franchises are 1-2 on the season, with Las Vegas winning its opener before suffering back-to-back double-digit losses. Meanwhile, Chicago blew a 10-point fourth quarter lead in Week 1 before getting blown out in Week 2, but finally have reason for optimism after last week's performance.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Raiders are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Raiders vs. Bears odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The over/under for total team points is 23.5 for both Chicago and Las Vegas. Before making any Bears vs. Raiders picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zoned in on Raiders vs. Bears. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Bears spread Raiders -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Raiders vs. Bears over/under 47.5 points Raiders vs. Bears money line Las Vegas -115, Chicago -105



Here are SportsLine model's best bets for Bears vs. Raiders:

After tough matchups with the Vikings and Lions to open the season, new Bears head coach Ben Johnson got his best performance yet out of Williams in Week 3. Meanwhile, the defense bent but didn't break to hold the Cowboys to 14 points and force four turnovers in the process. Suddenly, there's room for optimism in Chicago, while the needle is moving in the other direction in Las Vegas. The Raiders beat the Patriots with Geno Smith hitting several downfield shots but then were beaten soundly by the Chargers and Commanders. The model says Chicago covers in 53% of simulations.

Despite Chicago putting in its best offensive performance of the season in Week 3, there were some running game struggles and the Dallas defense did give up 37 points to Russell Wilson and the Giants a week prior. Meanwhile, the Raiders struggled to stop the run last week against Washington but only gave up 141 rushing yards over the first two weeks of the season. Unfortunately, they have no running game of their own and the Bears might get T.J. Edwards and Kyler Gordon back this week, which would be huge boosts for a defense growing in confidence. The model predicts that the under hits in 57% of simulations.

