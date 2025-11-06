The Denver Broncos have won six straight games to roar into Super Bowl contention, but they'll have to contain the dynamic Brock Bowers when they welcome the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 10's edition of Thursday Night Football to keep the streak alive. Broncos QB Bo Nix has a serious receiving threat of his own in wideout Courtland Sutton. Which of the two star pass-catchers provides better NFL player props betting value for Thursday's game?

Here, we dive into NFL player props for Bowers and Sutton for Week 10 with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. We'll also share the top prop recommendations for these receivers from the SportsLine Projection Model, which grades NFL player props on a 5-star scale after simulating every NFL game 10,000 times. Check out the full game forecast for Raiders vs. Broncos at SportsLine.

Receiving yards props

Brock Bowers: 66.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Courtland Sutton: 53.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Courtland Sutton Over 53.5 receiving yards (4.5 stars)

With the Raiders having just traded Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville on Tuesday, one has to imagine Bowers is going to be asked to handle even more volume in the passing game. But without seeing how the new Las Vegas passing attack unfolds, it's hard to know for sure -- it's not out of the realm of possibility that a different receiver steps up. Therefore, it's safer to back Sutton here and the model agrees, as it's extremely confident in the Denver star hitting his Over. Sutton has hit his Over in five of his last five home games, and the model projects 69.5 yards for him.

Receptions props

Brock Bowers: 6.5 (Over +114, Under -152)

Courtland Sutton: 4.5 (Over +124, Under -166)

Top pick: Courtland Sutton Over 5.5 receptions (4.5 stars)

There's more daylight between Bowers' line (6.5) and his model projection (5.7) than there is for Sutton (4.5 and 5), but with Bowers' Under so heavily juiced and Sutton's Over being offered at plus money, the latter is the easy play here. Sutton is the top dog in Denver's passing game, and it's mostly a matter of whether Bo Nix can successfully get him the ball five times before Sean Payton slows the game to a snail's pace with his rushing attack. The model certainly sees it happening.