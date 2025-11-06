Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season begins with a division matchup out of the AFC West as the Las Vegas Raiders head to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have won their last six games to jump out to a 7-2 mark overall, while the Raiders are 2-6 after falling to the Jaguars in overtime thanks to a failed two-point conversion while going for the win. Geno Smith has struggled in his first season in Las Vegas, while Bo Nix has gained more command of Denver's offense over the last three weeks despite some accuracy issues.

We'll take a look at the best NFL player props for Smith and Nix on Thursday Night Football, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. If you'd like a full game forecast for Raiders vs. Broncos and more player prop recommendations, head over to SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Geno Smith: 210.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Bo Nix: 215.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Bo Nix Over 215.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

Nix has struggled with his accuracy in his second season, completing 48.7% of his passes in a Week 9 win over the Texans and sitting at 61.2% on the season. However, he's expected to get a ton of volume to make up for those accuracy concerns as the SportsLine model projects him for 258.6 passing yards against a soft Raiders defense.

Passing attempts props

Geno Smith: 31.5 (Over -116, Under -110)

Bo Nix: 32.5 (Over -126, Under -101)

Top pick: Bo Nix Over 32.5 passing attempts (4.5 stars)

The consensus line for Nix is actually 33.5, and Nix is expected to throw the ball 37.2 times on Thursday, according to the SportsLine model. He's gone Over this line five times in nine games this season, and even if the game script favors Denver running the ball, Nix should do enough work through the air to surpass 32.5 attempts.

Passing touchdowns props

Geno Smith: 0.5 (Over -240, Under +185)

Bo Nix: 1.5 (Over -129, Under +101)

Top pick: Bo Nix Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (4.5 stars)

The model believes Nix will have a monster game on Thursday, as it projects him for 2.7 passing touchdowns. Nix has thrown for two or more touchdowns in five games, including each of the last three contests.