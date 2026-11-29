Sunday Night Football is an intriguing one for NFL Week 12 with the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Cleveland Browns. This was initially set to be the New England Patriots at the Los Angeles Chargers, but due in large part to L.A.'s struggles, we have a new matchup that features plenty of hype with No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza making his third career start against a Browns team that's quietly 6-4 and in the thick of the playoff hunt in the AFC. Ahead of Sunday Night Football, which players are set to find the end zone? We've selected two Raiders vs. Browns anytime TD scorer prop betting picks for Sunday Night Football, one for each team. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET in Cleveland. If you want to try NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, you should first check out our two picks at FanDuel Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props with the FanDuel promo code for $250 in bonus bets:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Raiders vs. Browns on Sunday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Raiders vs. Browns anytime touchdown scorer props

Jack Bech (+550)

If you're unfamiliar with Bech, now may be the time to get acclimated. The TCU alum was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while he has just 379 total receiving yards since making his NFL debut last year, Bech and Mendoza have shown some notable chemistry. Bech led the Raiders with seven targets in a Week 10 loss to Seattle, but he corralled just two for 10 yards. He exploded for eight catches, 88 yards and a touchdown in Week 11, though. Brock Bowers' potential return could complicate Bech's looks, but so far, the second-year man is the wide receiver Mendoza seems to trust the most. Earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS for NFL Week 12 betting:

Harold Fannin Jr. (+180)

Fannin has followed up on a stellar rookie season with a good Year 2 to date. The Bowling Green product had 72 catches for 731 yards and six scores a year ago, and he has 44 catches for 544 yards and four touchdowns this season. Fannin caught a touchdown two weeks ago and had nine targets and seven receptions last week. The Raiders have allowed nine touchdowns to tight ends this year and have allowed the most points in the NFL, making Fannin an intriguing play for primetime. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass: