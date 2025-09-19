The Week 3 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders will be a bit different looking than expected as Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels is out with a knee injury. Daniels suffered a knee sprain in Washington's Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers and has been ruled out as of Friday afternoon.

Here, we dive into three anytime touchdown scorer props at DraftKings, as there are players that are nice values for DraftKings' anytime touchdown odds.

Top Raiders-Commanders anytime touchdown props:

Jakobi Meyers +185

Brock Bowers clearly isn't 100%, as he only had 38 receiving yards this past Monday against the Chargers while sporting a knee brace. Meyers led the team in targets (12), receptions (six) and receiving yards (68) that game. He's led the Raiders in targets and receptions in both games this season, developing a nice early-season rapport with new Raiders quarterback Geno Smith. I think this is too high of a number for the Raiders' current top pass-catching option, as an ailing Bowers shouldn't be at +145 with Meyers at +185.

Chris Rodriguez +750

The Commanders' offense is a giant question mark right now. It's not just Daniels' being ruled out for Week 3 with a knee injury, but also how Washington will shake up its backfield after Austin Ekeler tore his Achilles in Week 2. Jacory Croskey-Merritt is certainly the favorite to lead the Commanders' tailbacks in touches, but he won't be the only one getting snaps. Jeremy McNichols is also in the mix, but I think Chris Rodriguez is the back to watch here. Rodriguez was inactive for the team's first two games, and he will be hungry when given the opportunity to touch the ball in Week 3. We don't know how Washington will divvy up its backfield touches, so a longshot like Rodriguez is worth the roll of the dice given that he's healthy and Commanders coach Dan Quinn has given him valuable touches in seasons past.