New users can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. The Las Vegas Raiders will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when they visit the New York Jets, who have lost two in a row. Sunday's kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. We're looking at some key prices for NFL predictions you can make at Kalshi on Sunday's game. Get started at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Raiders vs. Jets Kalshi markets

Raiders to win: $0.51

Jets to win: $0.50

Raiders to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.52

Raiders to win: $0.51

Las Vegas hasn't been having much trouble offensively, with quarterback Kirk Cousins throwing for at least 240 yards in each of the past five games. The problem is, the Raiders have allowed almost 36 per game over their four-game slide. They also have played Kansas City, New England, Buffalo and the Rams, all teams that came into the season with playoff hopes. The Jets just allowed the Dolphins to get their first victory, as Miami won 28-25 in New York on Sunday. The Vegas defense is having problems stopping the run, ranking 30th in the NFL, but the Jets average less than 100 yards per game on the ground. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Vegas winning in 41% of its simulations.

A Raiders victory is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 51% probability in the latest Raiders vs. Jets odds. Trade $25+ on Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Jets to win: $0.50

New York has had some trouble on offense, especially in the run game, but quarterback Geno Smith has been pretty steady and the defense is among the league's top 10. The Jets defense is especially tough on opposing passers, ranking fifth in the league in allowing 187.7 yards per game through the air. The Jets also have eight takeaways and 19 sacks, with rookie David Bailey, the team's second overall pick, leading the unit with 5.5. Smith is completing 70% of his passes and has put up 1,621 passing yards, 10 TDs and just two interceptions. Receiver Garrett Wilson has 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and running back Braelon Allen has 295 total yards and four scores. The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on the Jets winning, as they get the home victory in 59% of its simulations.

A New York win is trading at $0.50 per share on Kalshi, with the $0.50 price equating to a 50% probability in the latest Raiders vs. Jets odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Raiders to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.53

The Vegas offense behind Cousins is sixth in the NFL in scoring at 26.1 points per game. The veteran is third in the league with 1,877 passing yards and has thrown 16 passes and five interceptions. He has faced a few playoff-caliber defenses without slowing down and comes off a game where he threw for 295 yards and two TDs in a 35-21 loss to the Rams. The Jets mostly outplayed the Dolphins on Sunday, but penalties and sacks at inopportune times cost them. Las Vegas lost by three points to the Chiefs and Bills, and both look like teams that could make deep playoff runs. In addition to the loss to Miami, the Jets have lost to Green Bay, Detroit and Chicago. The model's projected score has New York winning by five points.

On Kalshi, the Raiders winning by 1.5 or more points is trading at $0.48. New York losing by fewer than 1.5 or winning outright trades at $0.53 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 44.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.52

The quarterbacks are capable, with Cousins putting up big numbers and Smith making the most of his passing opportunities. These offenses average just under 46 combined points while the defenses yield 49.5 per game between them. SportsLine's model has the teams putting up more than 44.5 combined points in 57% of its simulations. The Raiders are tied for second in the league with 12 takeaways, and the Jets wreak havoc in the backfield and have recovered seven fumbles, so these offenses can get extra possessions. The model has the teams combining for almost 50 points.

The Raiders and Jets to combine to score 45 points or more is trading at $0.51 on Kalshi, and the game coming in at fewer than 44.5 points is trading at $0.52. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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