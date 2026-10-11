It's a meeting of AFC playoff hopefuls in NFL Week 5 when the New England Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders. The visitors got off to a stunning 3-0 start to the season but come in off a loss to Kansas City, though it was a close one. The Patriots are 2-2 after upsetting Buffalo last week. Not many saw that coming after New England struggled in a blowout loss to Jacksonville in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Over/Under is set at 45.5. Spend $5+ on Raiders-Patriots in Week 5 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

We'll break down the latest Raiders vs. Patriots odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and deliver our best bets for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Raiders vs. Patriots betting odds (via DraftKings)

Raiders vs. Patriots money line: Raiders +154, Patriots -184 Raiders vs. Patriots over/under: 45.5 (Over -105, Under -115) Raiders vs. Patriots spread: Patriots -3.5

Raiders vs. Patriots betting preview

How about them Raiders? This team went 3-14 a year ago and brought in a brand-new coaching staff to lead the charge. Part of the offseason turnover was drafting Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall after a Heisman-winning season at Indiana, but the team has kept him on the sidelines as the veteran Kirk Cousins leads the charge. That decision may be a short-term one, but Cousins has been great so far in Vegas' 3-1 start, tossing 11 touchdowns and at least two in every game. The Raiders finally lost to the Chiefs in their first game against a good team this year, but Vegas held its own in the 30-27 loss. It's clear head coach Klint Kubiak has things moving in the right direction. The big question is whether star running back Ashton Jeanty will play as he's questionable with foot and ankle injuries.

As for the Patriots, what a confusing team they are. They lost a Super Bowl rematch to Seattle in Week 1 with Drake Maye tossing three interceptions in the fourth quarter. They won 20-3 over Pittsburgh in Week 2 but Maye was awful in Week 3, a 35-6 loss to Jacksonville. And then New England goes out and hands Buffalo its first loss in Week 4, a 29-26 Pats win where Maye tossed three touchdowns. Maye hardly has looked like the MVP runner-up he was last year, and the Pats desperately need him to lead the charge, especially with A.J. Brown out of action with an ankle injury. Wager on NFL Week 5 games, including Raiders-Patriots, with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Raiders vs. Patriots picks, prediction

Patriots -3.5

Are the Patriots back on track? Are the Raiders going to slide to the bottom of the league as expected after finally losing? That all remains to be seen, but the SportsLine model thinks the Pats get the job done at home this week to get over .500 for the first time in 2026. New England covers as a 3.5-point spread betting favorite in 55% of simulations. The Raiders are 3-1 overall and 4-0 against the spread in 2026, and if Cousins remains on his game, that puts a lot of pressure on Maye, who has been very unsteady to begin his third NFL campaign.