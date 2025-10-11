A hard truth of the NFL is that sometimes, the bad teams have to play each other. That's the case in Week 6, as the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders host the 1-4 Tennessee Titans. Things have been rough for Las Vegas, but it's been a much rougher season for the Titans, whose only win was practically gift-wrapped by the Arizona Cardinals. Tennessee coach Brian Callahan is the favorite to be the first coach fired. Can No. 1 pick Cam Ward lead a second consecutive win? And where does the NFL betting value lie in this clash?

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based on each player's average across the simulations. We've selected three NFL player props for bettors to consider.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook to look at our top props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Raiders-Titans game, including more player props.

Top Raiders vs. Titans props:

Cam Ward Under 0.5 touchdown passes (4.5 stars)

Ashton Jeanty Over 15.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

Tony Pollard Over 14.5 carries (4 stars)

Things are truly dire in Tennessee. Through five weeks of play, the No. 1 pick in the draft has just two passing touchdowns on his ledger -- and both went to the same receiver, Elic Ayomanor. For all of Ward's talent, the aerial attack is virtually nonexistent. The Titans are averaging just 148.6 passing yards per game, by far the fewest in the league. There's little reason to think that Callahan has suddenly solved the offense, even if the Las Vegas defense isn't exactly formidable. Ward averages just 0.1 TD passes across the model's 10,000 simulations.

Ashton Jeanty Over 15.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

Jeanty has cleared this line in each of his last two games, including a 42-yard total in last week's blowout loss against the Colts. The Raiders will likely have a much firmer hand on the steering wheel against Tennessee and won't need to throw as much, but if this is a sign of the star rookie operating in the passing game a bit more often, count us in. The model projects 22.4 receiving yards for Jeanty.

Tony Pollard Over 14.5 carries (4 stars)

Pollard has gotten plenty of chances to run this season -- he's gotten at least 14 carries in every game. However, he's had exactly 14 in both of his last two outings. We only need one more to cash this prop. The Raiders do have one of the better run defenses in the league, but with the passing game being virtually nonexistent, Tennessee may need to ram Pollard into the Las Vegas defensive front more often than may be optimal. We don't necessarily need Pollard to gain a ton of yardage here -- in fact, the Raiders stopping him short may often than not may necessitate more runs to gain more ground -- he just needs to take a bunch of handoffs.