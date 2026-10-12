The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills for Monday Night Football to conclude Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season. Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen are the last two NFL MVPs, and the two quarterbacks will go head-to-head in a potential Super Bowl preview. The Rams (2-2) began the year as title favorites but were up and down in their first month of the season, while the Bills (3-1) are coming off their first loss of the season to the Patriots. The latest Rams vs. Bills odds list Los Angeles as the 3.5-point favorite at home, and the over/under is 54.5 points. Stafford's over/under for total passing yards is 282.5, while Allen to record 2+ passing touchdowns is priced at -104. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Bills vs. Rams is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed MNF and revealed their Rams vs. Bills prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Monday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Rams vs. Bills betting preview

The Rams remain Super Bowl favorites despite a 2-2 start that included a blowout loss in Australia to the 49ers and a loss to the Broncos where they blew a 16-point halftime lead. DraftKings prices Los Angeles at +650 to win the title entering Week 5, just ahead of their opponent this week with Buffalo checking in at +750. Myles Garrett (knee) remains out following surgery but Aaron Donald (back) will return to action in Week 5.

Meanwhile, the Bills have the NFL's top scoring offense through four weeks and Josh Allen is once again playing at an MVP level. However, wide receiver D.J. Moore (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee) has already been ruled out. Expect Buffalo to lean heavily on Allen and star running back James Cook. Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Rams vs. Bills picks, best bets

Rams -3.5 (-104)

Kyren Williams Over 89.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

Rams -3.5 (-104)

"The Rams got peerless WR Puka Nacua back last weekend. They expect to have future Famer Aaron Donald at DT back for this one. His return is welcome against a gifted offense but one that has committed seven turnovers the past two games amid concerns about QB Josh Allen's ailing knee," SportsLine NFL expert Mike Tierney said. "L.A.'s defense has performed far better than Buffalo's. The Rams' remarkable comeback to win in Philly last Sunday sets them up for a fifth consecutive cover at home." Bet on Bills vs. Rams at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Kyren Williams Over 89.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

"Kyren Williams has been awesome for a struggling Rams team and despite the team sputtering a bit, they're relying heavily on their talented RB. Williams has made a huge impact in the passing game as well, having handled 25 targets this season, including a whopping 13 in the last game against the Eagles," SportsLine NFL prop expert Alex Selesnick said. "With the Rams struggling they're deciding to rely heavily on Williams and the gap between him and Blake Corum has been significant as this is no longer a split backfield. Now the Rams face the Bills in what is a must win game on MNF. I expect Williams to get plenty of usage in what is a strong matchup against a Bills run defense that is ranked 27th." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Monday Night Football: