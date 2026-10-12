The last chance to make a Week 5 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) host the Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m. ET in a possible Super Bowl preview. The over/under is 55.5 as the these top-10 teams in total offense meet, so the Over will be a popular side for many player props. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Among the most-bet 'MNF' prop lines, Josh Allen's passing yardage line is 244.5 yards, while Matthew Stafford's is 278.5. Allen's rushing yardage line is 36.5 yards, with James Cook at 76.5 and Kyren Williams at 69.5. Puka Nacua's receiving yardage total is 93.5, around 40 yards higher than any other player. Before locking in any Rams vs. Bills picks for your 'Monday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Rams vs. Bills prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Rams vs. Bills on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can see the AI prop predictions for Rams vs. Bills right here to help build same-game parlays. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Top 'Monday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Bills vs. Rams and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI projects that Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen will go Under 36.5 rushing yards (-113), noting that he has failed to clear his rushing line in four of his past five games against opponents with a top-third defense.

Allen has been a bulldozer near the goal line this year as he's piled up seven total rushing touchdowns. His total rushing yardage stats, however, haven't been as impressive. He's only cleared 36.5 rushing yards one time -- that came in Week 2. Otherwise, he hasn't been within 10 yards of this mark in any game, and he's coming off his lowest output of the season as he rushed for just four yards against the Patriots in a Week 4 loss.

SportsLine AI is projecting that Allen records 23.7 rushing yards, giving this pick a confidence rating of 4 out of 5. See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Bills vs. Rams SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has several more highly-rated NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better, including a 5-star prop that it says is around 50 yards off. You can only see the AI 'Monday Night Football' NFL same-game parlay at SportsLine.

What are the AI's top same-game parlay picks you should target in Rams vs. Bills? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Monday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine machine-learning AI, and find out.