The last chance to make a Week 2 NFL SGP comes on 'Monday Night Football' as the Los Angeles Rams host the New York Giants (+6.5, 47.5). In games that were separated by more than 10,000 miles, the Rams fell flat in Week 1 against the Niners, while the Giants were one of most impressive squads in Week 1 in an upset of the Cowboys. Week 1 can certainly be deceiving, however, so there's a lot to consider for MNF same-game parlays with NFL props, spread picks and over/under all on the board. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Matthew Stafford's over/under for passing yardage is 238.5, while Jaxson Dart's is 213.5. Davante Adams' over/under for receptions is 5.5, with Malik Nabers coming in at at 5.5 as well. Cam Skattebo's rushing yardage line is 51.5. Before locking in any Rams vs. Giants picks for your 'Monday Night Football' SGP, be sure to see the Giants vs. Rams prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop to give you an edge at NFL betting sites.

Now, the model has analyzed Rams vs. Giants on 'Monday Night Football' and locked in confident rated prop bets for an NFL SGP you can lock in at betting sites. You can see the AI prop predictions for New York vs. Los Angeles right here to help build same-game parlays.

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Top 'Monday Night Football' SGP picks

After simulating Rams vs. Giants and evaluating the lines at the best betting apps, SportsLine AI projects that Stafford goes Under 238.5 passing yards (-113). Stafford had just 155 yards in Melbourne as he averaged just 6.2 yards per completion against the Niners.

The New York secondary didn't enter the season highly regarded, but this unit was very effective against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in Week 1, holding them to 175 yards through the air. CeeDee Lamb had just 44 receiving yards and George Pickens had only 28 receiving yards, so that bodes well for New York's hopes of contraining the Rams' receivers, a group that will be missing Puka Nacua, who is inactive with a hip injury.

SportsLine AI projects 215.6 passing yards for Stafford in what it rates as a 3.5-star pick for 'Monday Night Football.' See which other MNF same-game parlay picks to make here.

How to make Giants vs. Rams SGP picks

The SportsLine Machine Learning Model has 10 NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better. You can only see the AI 'Monday Night Football' NFL same-game parlay at SportsLine.

What are the AI's top same-game parlay picks you should target with your Rams vs. Giants predictions? Visit SportsLine now to see the 'Monday Night Football' SGP from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model and find out.