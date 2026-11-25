Teams looking to get a leg up in the chase for an NFC playoff berth clash when the Green Bay Packers meet the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night. Green Bay is coming off a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 15, while Los Angeles won its fourth in a row with a 34-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals that same day. The Packers (6-4), who are fourth in the NFC North, are 3-2 on the road this season. The Rams (6-4), who are tied for second in the NFC West, are 2-3 as the home team in 2026. Micah Parsons (knee), officially listed as questionable, is expected to make his season debut for Green Bay. Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium at Inglewood, Calif. The latest Packers vs. Rams odds have Los Angeles as a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Packers vs. Rams picks, be sure to see the Packers vs. Rams predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Packers vs. Rams. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Packers:

Packers vs. Rams spread Rams -2.5 Packers vs. Rams over/under 44 points Packers vs. Rams money line Rams -137, Packers +120 Packers vs. Rams picks See picks at SportsLine Packers vs. Rams streaming Netflix

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Top Packers vs. Rams predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Packers vs. Rams, the model is going Over 44 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in five of the last eight Rams games. The Over is also 2-0 in Los Angeles games against teams allowing between 21 and 25 points per game.

Quarterback Jordan Love powers the Green Bay offense. In 10 starts, he is completing 63% of his passes for 2,838 yards and 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Wide receivers Matthew Golden and Christian Watson are his top two targets. Golden has 58 receptions for 853 yards and five touchdowns, while Watson has 52 catches for 916 yards and seven scores.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford leads the Rams' attack, completing 66.7% of his passes for 2,623 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. With Puka Nacua (knee/suspension) and Davante Adams (hamstring) on the injured reserve, tight end Tyler Higbee is Stafford's top target. In 10 games, he has 31 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

The model projects 47 combined points as the Over hits 52% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Packers vs. Rams picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Packers vs. Rams, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Rams spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.