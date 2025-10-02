An NFC West rivalry will kick off Week 5 of the NFL season as the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers for Thursday Night Football. This game will feature two great running backs, with Kyren Williams and Christian McCaffrey looking like two of the league's true bellcow ball carriers through the first month of the season. Williams is listed as high as -185 in the latest NFL anytime touchdown scorer odds, while you can find McCaffrey to score a TD for as high as -120. Both players are expected to receive heavy workloads on Thursday, with McCaffrey's over/under for rushing yards set at 64.5 and Williams' set at 67.5. So who's the better bet for Rams vs. 49ers, and who else should you be targeting for NFL anytime TD scorer bets?

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 39-19 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for 49ers vs. Rams.

Kyren Williams, Rams (-185, DraftKings)

Williams was used sparingly as a rookie out of Notre Dame, but he cracked the rotation in 2023 and has scored 33 touchdowns since. That includes five touchdowns in three career games against the 49ers and three touchdowns against San Francisco in SoFi Stadium last season. He's scored in 23 of his last 32 regular-season games, and the model predicts that he scores 0.93 touchdowns on average, while his implied touchdown probability is 64.9%.

Davante Adams, Rams (+115, DraftKings)

At 32, Adams is coming off his sixth 1,000-yard season in seven years and is still incredibly productive in general. Now he slots in as the No. 2 receiver in Los Angeles behind Puka Nacua, and it's looked like an ideal fit in the first four games. Despite being questionable for the game with a hamstring injury, Adams scored for a third consecutive week in a win over the Colts on Sunday, and he has a staggering 47.1% red-zone target share thus far. The model predicts he scores 0.63 touchdowns on average, while his odds imply a 46.5% chance of scoring.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (+1300, FanDuel)

The veteran has only suited up three times for the 49ers, and he's only been targeted twice, but he's been capable of catching lightning in a bottle throughout his career with the Packers, Chiefs, Bills and Saints. He's scored 20 times in his career, and 11 of those scores have been for 40 yards or more. Jauan Jennings (ankle) and Ricky Pearsall (knee) were both DNPs early in the week, and their snaps will likely be limited to some extent on a short week if they're able to play at all. The model predicts Valdes-Scantling scores 0.14 touchdowns on average, while his implied scoring probability is 7.1%. Take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

